Third man now charged in St. Louis with killing Florissant woman

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors this week charged a third man with murder in last month's shooting death of Lekeshia Stokes of Florissant.

Corey Nicholas Evans, 18, was charged Thursday in at-large warrants with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police said Friday they had no mugshot of Evans and that he was not in custody.A judge has ordered that Evans be held without bail, once he's arrested.

Evans lives in the 4700 block of Leduc Street in St. Louis.

On Feb. 25, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged two men with the same crimes: Thomas Shelton and Douglas Shelton-Herron. Shelton, 22, lives in the 12000 block of James Patrick Lane, and Shelton-Herron, 24, lives in the 5500 block of Page Avenue.

The victim, Lekeshia Stokes, was discovered shot in a vehicle Feb. 11, in the 8500 block of Church Drive in north St. Louis' Baden neighborhood. Stokes died at a hospital.

Stokes, 39, lived in the 2000 block of Carefree Lane in Florissant,

