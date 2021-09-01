Third man sentenced in home invasion, beating of Overland man

CLAYTON — The last of three men who invaded a 65-year-old Overland man's apartment in 2019 has admitted his role in the crime and received probation.

Sean Pelattini, 30, of the Affton area of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court to a charge of second-degree robbery. Pelattini, police said, pretended to be a police officer in order to persuade the resident to open his door while two masked men forced their way in, bound the man with a cord while one beat him, and ransacked his home.

They waged the attack about 7:50 a.m. on March 21, 2019, in the 9500 block of Midland Boulevard, police said. Pelattini's uniform was from a used clothing shop and included security patches from Harris-Stowe State University. The intruders forced their way in and and got out within about 20 minutes. The attackers knew the victim, whom police said managed to roll to a neighbor's apartment for help.