Third person charged after fire set at entrance to St. Louis police headquarters

A fire burns outside the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Headquarters during a protest in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The protest started at the Old Courthouse before marching around the city to the police headquarters. Protestors marched in opposition of the decision by a grand jury to not convict the officers that killed Breonna Taylor while serving a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Ky. One officer was indicted for shooting through the wall of Taylor's apartment to her neighbors' apartments. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis circuit attorney's office on Monday charged a St. Louis man with setting a fire at the entrance to St. Louis police headquarters last month.
Davy Jia, 25, of the 2300 block of South Ninth Street, was charged with first-degree arson.
The fire outside St. Louis police headquarters, at 1915 Olive Street, was set on Sept. 23, police said. No was hurt in the fire.
Earlier in the night, a crowd of over 100 people blocked traffic and closed intersections in downtown St. Louis in protest over a grand jury's decision in Louisville, Kentucky.
The grand jury in Louisville decided not to seek charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed earlier this year during a police raid.
Police said members of the crowd in St. Louis piled debris near the front doors of police headquarters, then used an accelerant to start fires against the building's exterior. Police say water bottles and liquids were thrown at them when they came out to extinguish the fire.
Jia is the third person to face charges in connection with the incident. Andrew Falvey was charged with first-degree arson, felony resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault against a special victim. Treyton Campbell was charged with fourth-degree assault against a special victim and misdemeanor resisting arrest.