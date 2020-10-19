Third person charged after fire set at entrance to St. Louis police headquarters

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis circuit attorney's office on Monday charged a St. Louis man with setting a fire at the entrance to St. Louis police headquarters last month.

Davy Jia, 25, of the 2300 block of South Ninth Street, was charged with first-degree arson.

The fire outside St. Louis police headquarters, at 1915 Olive Street, was set on Sept. 23, police said. No was hurt in the fire.

Earlier in the night, a crowd of over 100 people blocked traffic and closed intersections in downtown St. Louis in protest over a grand jury's decision in Louisville, Kentucky.

The grand jury in Louisville decided not to seek charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed earlier this year during a police raid.

Police said members of the crowd in St. Louis piled debris near the front doors of police headquarters, then used an accelerant to start fires against the building's exterior. Police say water bottles and liquids were thrown at them when they came out to extinguish the fire.