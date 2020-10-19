 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third person charged after fire set at entrance to St. Louis police headquarters
0 comments

Third person charged after fire set at entrance to St. Louis police headquarters

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis circuit attorney's office on Monday charged a St. Louis man with setting a fire at the entrance to St. Louis police headquarters last month.

Davy Jia, 25, of the 2300 block of South Ninth Street, was charged with first-degree arson.

Davy Jia

Davy Jia

The fire outside St. Louis police headquarters, at 1915 Olive Street, was set on Sept. 23, police said. No was hurt in the fire. 

Earlier in the night, a crowd of over 100 people blocked traffic and closed intersections in downtown St. Louis in protest over a grand jury's decision in Louisville, Kentucky.

The grand jury in Louisville decided not to seek charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed earlier this year during a police raid.

Police said members of the crowd in St. Louis piled debris near the front doors of police headquarters, then used an accelerant to start fires against the building's exterior. Police say water bottles and liquids were thrown at them when they came out to extinguish the fire. 

Jia is the third person to face charges in connection with the incident. Andrew Falvey was charged with first-degree arson, felony resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault against a special victim.  Treyton Campbell was charged with fourth-degree assault against a special victim and misdemeanor resisting arrest. 

Andrew Falvey

Andrew Falvey

Police said Falvey and Campbell tried to run away as the crowd dispersed, but they were apprehended. Police continued searching for other members of the crowd who they say were involved in setting the fire. 

Treyton Campbell

Treyton Campbell
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports