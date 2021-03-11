 Skip to main content
Third person charged in fatal 2019 shooting on I-270
CLAYTON — A third person has been charged in a 2019 shooting on Interstate 270 that killed a 20-year-old man, Hazelwood police announced Thursday. 

Isaiah Keys is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Keys was initially arrested Tuesday by St. Ann police on an unrelated charge. 

Keys was identified as one of the shooters, according to court documents. He's used a fake identity to remain at-large since the killing, police say

Man charged with murder for I-270 fatal shooting in 2019

Isaiah Keys, 20, is charged with first-degree murder by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Marvin L. Davis, 20, was shot and killed at about 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019. His vehicle was fired upon at least 10 times in the westbound lanes of I-270, between North Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 170, authorities say. 

Davis lived in the 14400 block of Quiet Cove Court in unincorporated north St. Louis County. 

The two other suspects, teens at the time, were arrested weeks after the killing. Courtland I. Kent, now 21, of O'Fallon, and Darrius A. Jones, now 19, of Ferguson, were both charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kent's next court date is set for April 15. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday night. 

Information on Jones was not available because he was a minor at the time of the killing. 

No attorney was listed for Keys. His bond was set at $2 million. 

