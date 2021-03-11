Third person charged in fatal 2019 shooting on I-270

CLAYTON — A third person has been charged in a 2019 shooting on Interstate 270 that killed a 20-year-old man, Hazelwood police announced Thursday.
Isaiah Keys is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Keys was initially arrested Tuesday by St. Ann police on an unrelated charge.
Keys was identified as one of the shooters, according to court documents. He's used a fake identity to remain at-large since the killing, police say.
Marvin L. Davis, 20, was shot and killed at about 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019. His vehicle was fired upon at least 10 times in the westbound lanes of I-270, between North Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 170, authorities say.
Davis lived in the 14400 block of Quiet Cove Court in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
The two other suspects, teens at the time, were arrested weeks after the killing. Courtland I. Kent, now 21, of O'Fallon, and Darrius A. Jones, now 19, of Ferguson, were both charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.