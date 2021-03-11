Third person charged in fatal 2019 shooting on I-270

CLAYTON — A third person has been charged in a 2019 shooting on Interstate 270 that killed a 20-year-old man, Hazelwood police announced Thursday.

Isaiah Keys is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Keys was initially arrested Tuesday by St. Ann police on an unrelated charge.

Keys was identified as one of the shooters, according to court documents. He's used a fake identity to remain at-large since the killing, police say.

Marvin L. Davis, 20, was shot and killed at about 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019. His vehicle was fired upon at least 10 times in the westbound lanes of I-270, between North Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 170, authorities say.

Davis lived in the 14400 block of Quiet Cove Court in unincorporated north St. Louis County.