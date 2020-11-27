Third suspect arrested in deadly Collinsville home invasion

COLLINSVILLE — Police say they have arrested the last of three men charged in a deadly home invasion last week in Collinsville.

Collinsville police said officers took custody of George Lacey, 25, on Friday morning. Lacey, Adisa Smith, 27, and Demandrell Davis, 40, all have been charged in last week's shooting death of Darian A. Woods, 23, in the 100 block of Crandall Street.

Lacey also faces one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, authorities said. All of the men are from Belleville.

