Third teen charged in killing of cab driver in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County prosecutors on Wednesday charged a third teenager in the deadly shooting Sunday of a cab driver in north St. Louis County.

Court documents allege Coron Dees, 19, was riding in Dewight Price's cab Sunday with two other men when the three pulled guns and threatened to rob Price in his cab in the Hazelwood Central High School parking lot at 15875 New Halls Ferry Road.

Coron Dees

Police said the teens then shot Price around 6:40 a.m., killing him.

Tywon Harris and Jeremiah Allen, both 18, were charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Harris and Allen both live in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Police said a fourth suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was also taken into custody and referred to St. Louis County Family Court.

Dees is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery. Dees lives in Ferguson.

Jeremiah Allen

Jeremiah Allen was charged in the April 24, 2022, killing of a cab driver on the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School.
Tywon Harris

Tywon Harris was charged in the April 24, 2022, killing of a cab driver on the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School.


