ST. LOUIS • A third woman was charged Thursday in an April attack on a St. Louis school bus driver who police say was hit with a squeegee, pulled off the bus by her hair and beaten.
Kierra Wilson, 30, of St. Louis, was charged Thursday with assault, trespassing on a school bus and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Two other women Ty'Andra Williams and Tiffany Pruitt were both charged with attacking the bus driver April 16.
Police said in April that the school bus driver was transporting students from KIPP Victory Academy elementary school that afternoon when two students got into a fight, and the driver transferred one of the children to a new bus.
When the driver later arrived at a stop in the 900 block of O'Fallon Street, the transferred child's mother, Williams, got angry and boarded the bus, court documents say.
Williams is accused of repeatedly beating the driver, at one point grabbing a squeegee that was on the bus and hitting the driver with it, according to the documents.
Pruitt helped the attack by holding the bus door open while the driver was dragged off the bus, charges allege.
The charges say Williams threw the driver to the ground and continued to beat her, causing injuries.
Wilson is accused of pulling the driver off the bus by her hair before punching her, according to court documents filed this week.
The driver was employed by bus company First Student, charges say. The attack was captured on video and quickly spread on social media.
Wilson's bail was set Thursday at $5,000. A mug shot of Wilson was not immediately available.