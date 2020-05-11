Thirteen-year-old boy shot in O'Fallon, Mo., in critical condition, police say

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 13-year-old boy was shot by a 16-year-old acquaintance Saturday afternoon in O'Fallon, Missouri, and is in critical condition, police said Monday.

O'Fallon police said they were called about 2 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive and found the 13-year-old inside a home with at least one gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Detectives interviewed a 16-year-old boy who they said fired the shots and is now in the custody of juvenile authorities. Police said they had also spoken with multiple witnesses who were in the residence at the time of the shooting, but not in the room when it happened.

Police on Monday were investigating whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, said Officer Tony Michalka.

O'Fallon police did not release more information Monday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.