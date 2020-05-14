Thirteen-year-old dies after shooting in O'Fallon, Mo.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 13-year-old boy who was shot by a 16-year-old acquaintance Saturday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to O'Fallon, Mo. police.

O'Fallon police said they were called about 2 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive and found the 13-year-old inside a residence with at least one gunshot wound.

The teen, identified as Owen Fielder, had died of his injuries by Thursday morning, police said.

Detectives interviewed a 16-year-old boy who they said fired the shots, and he is now in the custody of juvenile authorities. Charges are being sought, according to the department.

Police said they had also spoken with multiple witnesses who were in the residence at the time of the shooting, but not in the room when it happened.

