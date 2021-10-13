'This behavior just cannot go on': St. Louis judge fines NFL owners for missing deadline

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge Wednesday fined four National Football League owners a total of $24,000, ordered them to pay an additional $25,000 in legal fees and threatened to hold them in contempt for flouting his order to produce financial statements ahead of next year's trial over the Rams football team's move to Los Angeles.

Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh issued fines of $5,000 to Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, $8,000 to New York Giants owner John Mara, $6,000 to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and $5,000 to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for disclosing only some financial statements to plaintiffs in the 4-year-old relocation lawsuit.

"It does seem to me that your clients ... are dragging their feet on this," McGraugh told a lawyer for the owners. "It seems like we're in a three-card monte game."

The fines were based on the judge's warning last month that he'd impose a $1,000-per-day penalty for missing a Sept. 28 deadline to produce records.