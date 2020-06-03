Those arrested over two nights of protests and unrest in St. Louis released from jail, police say

ST. LOUIS — The more than 30 people arrested during two nights of protests in St. Louis have been released from jail, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The release of the 36 drew a rebuke from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who criticized city prosecutors.

Two were released after being issued a summons and the remainder were released while police apply for charges or after prosecutors refused charges, the spokeswoman, Michelle Woodling, said in an email.

Police have sought charges from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner in two cases, Gardner spokeswoman Allison Hawk said. Prosecutors refused charges in both cases, asking police for more follow-up investigation.

Schmitt, a Republican, took to Twitter on Wednesday to lash out at Gardner, a Democrat, blaming her for the release.

"In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner," he tweeted, along with a video showing a street scene with a burning vehicle and audible gunshots.