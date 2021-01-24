 Skip to main content
Three adults, two children hurt in South County house fire
Three adults, two children hurt in South County house fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three adults and two children were injured Saturday morning in a house fire in unincorporated south St. Louis County, police said.

Police said one of the victims, a 7-year-old, was hospitalized in critical condition, but had injuries that are not life-threatening. Police said an 18-month-old child and two men also were hospitalized with injuries that aren't life-threatening. A woman suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

The fire was reported about 9:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Regina Avenue, police said. St. Louis County's bomb and arson team was investigating the fire's cause.

Sports