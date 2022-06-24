 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three-alarm fire damages restaurants in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A three-alarm fire in the Central West End early Friday damaged a mixed-use building at the corner of McPherson and North Euclid avenues, including some popular restaurants.

The building houses residential homes above the businesses. Firefighters rescued one elderly woman from an apartment on the east end of the complex, St. Louis fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said.

Salt + Smoke and Mission Taco Joint were among the spots damaged in the 3 a.m. blaze, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. Other businesses affected by the fire include Pass the Past and Promised Land Tattoo, the Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

