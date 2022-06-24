Three-alarm fire damages several businesses, popular restaurants in Central West End

UPDATED at 10 a.m. with additional details from business owners

ST. LOUIS — A three-alarm fire in the Central West End early Friday damaged businesses in a mixed-use building at the corner of McPherson and North Euclid avenues, including some popular restaurants.

The building houses residential homes above the businesses, and firefighters rescued one elderly woman from an apartment on the east end of the complex, St. Louis fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. No one was seriously injured.

Salt + Smoke, Mission Taco Joint and Ranoush were among the spots damaged in the 3 a.m. blaze, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. The three are in the 300 block of North Euclid Avenue.

The building forms an L-shape that extends around the corner to McPherson Avenue, where heavy smoke spread to vintage store Pass the Past and Promised Land Tattoo, among others.

"I've cried already," said Erica Tsimerman, who owns Pass the Past along with her husband Eugene. "For us, this (business) was a dream come true."

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors of the masonry building. Once the fire was out, arson investigators descended on North Euclid. They walked through the debris to find the cause, focusing primarily on a courtyard area in the back where some business owners thought the fire began.

Hours after the blaze, Mission Taco employees moved perishables to a van to try to salvage some food. Adam Tilford, co-owner, said the interior of Mission Taco has water and smoke damage. But his restaurant, he said, "isn't as bad" as some of the others.

"Outside in the back alley where it started," Tilford said, his company's air conditioning units and walk-in cooler compressor were damaged, as is the wooden decking for the apartments upstairs.

"It's all destroyed," he said. "A lot of the fire was in the apartments above us, and thankfully no one was injured badly."

Tilford said it's too soon to know how long the business will be closed. He said he hopes to put his employees to work in the other four St. Louis area Mission locations.

Tom Schmidt, owner of Salt+Smoke, said his restaurant appears to have extensive damage. "The fire spread to the ceiling of the dining room," he said.

Ranoush's owners could not be reached.

On McPherson, outside Promised Land Tattoo and Body Piercing, co-owners Caleb Steffes and Chris Boyle stood on the street, waiting to hear back from their insurance agent. The store they opened 1½ years ago had smoke damage throughout. Their alarm company notified them about 2:40 a.m. that something was amiss, and they rushed to the Central West End to find firefighters swarming the block.

"It's pretty bad, all smoked out," Steffes said. "The bathroom and the lobby, the piercing room."

Eugene and Erica Tsimerman opened their vintage store at 4744 McPherson Avenue about 14 months ago. It is a resale shop for furniture, clothing and accessories. "It was definitely a labor of love, right," Eugene Tsimerman said.

He walked through the store after firefighters left.

"Mostly it's fire and smoke damage, and the floors are soaking wet, covered in soot and ash and water," Eugene Tsimerman said.

He said the inventory will have to be trashed. "You can't sell a shirt that smells like fire," he said.

Glass from an upstairs window dropped close to Erica Tsimerman as she spoke with a reporter on the sidewalk.

But the news wasn't all bad. "We're alive, and it's just stuff, you know," Eugene Tsimerman said. "Stuff is stuff. Valuable, yes, and it's our livelihood but not our lives. That's the way I feel about it."

Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.