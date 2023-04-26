UNIVERSITY CITY — A three-alarm fire early Wednesday destroyed a popular pub and the apartments above it on the Delmar Loop.

One University City firefighter suffered minor injuries when the roof of the Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard collapsed. No one else was hurt in the fire, which broke out around 3:30 a.m., while the pub was closed. Residents living in apartments above the pub were evacuated safely.

Authorities say the fire may have started in the kitchen, which was in a single-story annex extending out from the main building into the rear lot.

That annex collapsed in the fire. The rest of the three-story building housing the Three Kings, a mainstay in The Loop business district since it opened in 2011, was charred and hollowed out.

But the pub’s owners vow to return to the Loop, the flagship location for a business that expanded to additional locations in Des Peres, south St. Louis County and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

“We chose the Loop because of the eclectic, vibrant and diverse nature of the area” owners Derek Deaver, Derek Flieg, and Ryan Pinkston said in a written statement. “The Loop is our home, and we love it here.

“The Three Kings Public House will be back. We will be even better, and we will always be an active part of this amazing community in University City.”

Firefighters found a heavy fire on the roof of the pub’s rear annex when they were called to the scene about 3:30 a.m., University City Fire Chief Bill Hinson said.

The age of the building posed a challenge to firefighters because there were several layers of floors and roofs built in over the years that left voids for flames to travel into, Hinson said. The structure was originally erected in 1920, according to property records.

The rear annex also included a rubber membrane that kept water from going through the roof into the building below until it collapsed partially, Hinson said. And firefighters had to work around utility poles and electrical wires in the back alley that blocked fire trucks from getting close to fight the flames, Hinson said.

“It took a little longer than we would like for it to set up a ladder truck here, just because we were dodging electrical lines,” he said.

Fire trucks also had to position around electrical lines from Loop Trolley, which runs down Delmar Boulevard, but the Trolley wires did not pose an obstacle, Hinson said.

“We know it’s here, we trained for it to be here, so it really wasn’t in the way,” Hinson said.

Fire crews ensured electricity from the Trolley lines was shut off before battling the fire. Bi-State Development Agency, which operates the Trolley, expects to resume service Thursday after a winter hiatus.

Firefighters were able to save Iron Age tattoo parlor and apartments just next door to the pub from any significant damage, Hinson said.

The St. Louis County bomb and arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire. Hinson said the unit usually investigates fires of this size, and there is no indicated the fire was suspicious.

Fire crews from St. Louis and St. Louis County assisted in battling the blaze.

George Kidera, a co-owner of Nobu restaurant down the street, came in to work shortly before 10 a.m. to find the pub up in smoke.

“I’m relieved that no one was hurt, but as a restaurant owner, it’s devastating,” Kidera said.

Kidera, whose restaurant opened in the Loop last year, said Deaver — then president of The Loop Special Business District — was instrumental in helping Nobu relocate after its prior location near Olive Boulevard and Interstate 170 was cleared the area to make way for new Costco-anchored development.

“Three Kings is a landmark here,” Kidera said. “I hope they’ll be able to bounce back.

Delmar remained closed to vehicle traffic until Wednesday afternoon. Passerby watched firefighters as they worked.

“It’s a real blessing that no one was hurt,” said David Woods, of west St. Louis County. Woods, a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, was visiting the Loop as part of the denomination’s public ministry. He’d been to Three Kings several times for good food, he said.

“It seems like they’re a solid part of the Loop,” he said. “I would think they would come back.”

Editor's note: This report was updated Thursday to correct an opening date for The Three Kings on Delmar.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Photos: Three-alarm fire destroys Three Kings pub in University City