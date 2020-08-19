Three arrested in Jefferson County after shots fired at car dealership, police chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three St. Louis men were arrested Wednesday and accused of breaking into a used car dealership near Fenton, firing shots at a woman, then leading sheriff's deputies on a chase.

Shortly before 5 a.m., sheriff's deputies were summoned to the Turtle Creek Apartments for reports of several car break-ins. While investigating the break-ins, a deputy heard shots fired at the nearby BBC Motors Inc. used car dealership, said Grant Bissell a Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

At least two of the men had fired shots at a neighbor, a 58-year-old woman who came out of her nearby home when she heard glass breaking and spotted the men kicking in a window of the dealership. Police say she was not hit.

One of the three men ran toward Highway 141, where a deputy spotted him and arrested him, Bissell said. Two others ran to a nearby apartment complex and drove off in a stolen Toyota Camry. Deputies chased the Camry south on Highway 141 a few miles south to Astra Way, where the two men jumped out of the car. Both were arrested, and authorities recovered a gun.

The men are all in their late teens to early 20s, Bissell. Another car parked at the apartment complex had been reported stolen, and police say it is linked to the trio in custody.

Authorities declined to release the names of the arrested men until they have been formally charged.