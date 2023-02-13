Police are searching for three boys who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in north St. Louis County early Monday morning.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said police were told at 5 a.m. Monday that the boys ran away from the facility at 13300 Bellefontaine Road.

Washington didn't provide any other details about the escape or provide the boys' ages. Washington said he didn't know why the boys had been sent there.

The Missouri Division of Youth Services runs the facility. No one from that state agency responded to a request for comment.