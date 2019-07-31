ST. LOUIS • Three people were charged on Wednesday after a teen barricaded himself inside a home in north St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood.
Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a burglar in the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue, police said. When police arrived, two teenage girls came out of the home and told police the teen had held them at gunpoint, officials said.
The teen was identified Wednesday afternoon as Loyse Dozier of the 2800 block of Nebraska Avenue, who police said is 17 but multiple family members said is 16. Dozier allegedly ignored commands from police to exit the house and barricaded himself inside, police said. Three more people inside the home were able to get out, police said.
Crisis negotiators and SWAT responded to the scene. Investigators called it a domestic incident.
While Dozier was still barricaded inside but after all of the victims had exited the house, Natasha Carter, 41, of the 2800 block of Nebraska Avenue allegedly punched one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, in the face several times while at the scene, police said. Carter was arrested.
Police also arrested Taurean Russell, 35, of the 4200 block of Redbud Avenue. Russell had moved closer to the home where the suspect was barricaded along with a crowd of people and allegedly ignored police orders to back away, police said.
After negotiations with Dozier failed, the SWAT team moved in and took him into custody at about 12:30 p.m., police said. Dozier refused medical treatment, police said. One officer sustained a wrist injury.
Dozier faces charges of burglary in the first degree, two counts of kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, domestic assault in the fourth degree and assault in the fourth degree. He is being held on $100,000 cash only bail.
Carter was charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree and was released on personal recognizance. Russell faces a summons for failure to obey police direction and resisting arrest.