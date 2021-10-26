Three charged in broom, stomping attack at St. Louis County jail

CLAYTON — Three men were charged Friday with attacking a fellow inmate at the St. Louis County jail earlier this month.

Ramon White, 19, Vanier Jones, 24, and Melford Newlon, 20, each were charged with first-degree assault in the beating of inmate Marlon Hall on Oct. 9 in the exercise yard of the St. Louis County Justice Center, charges said.

White followed Hall into the exercise yard and punched Hall without provocation, charges said. After Hall took White to the floor, Jones entered the exercise yard with a broom and struck Hall in the head several times with the broom handle until it broke. While Hall was slumped to the floor, White stomped on his head several times, and Newlon kicked Hall in the ribs several times.

The 45-second attack that was caught on surveillance video ended as jail staff responded to the exercise yard, charges said. Hall was hospitalized with severe head fractures and brain hemorrhaging.

When Clayton police interviewed Hall at a hospital more than a week after the assault, he struggled to speak and form words, charges said. Hall told police he couldn't remember the attack and didn't know why he was in the hospital.