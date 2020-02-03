You are the owner of this article.
Three charged in connection to Cahokia shooting death of teenager
Moore, Harvey and Alexander

Three suspects have been charged in connection to the shooting death of Dexter Byrd in Cahokia on Jan. 28, 2020. From left, Jamya A. Moore, 19, was charged with destroying evidence, and Jaren J. Harvey and Julian L. Alexander, both 18, were charged with murder. Photos courtesy of Cahokia police.

CAHOKIA — Two men have been charged with murder and a woman was charged with obstruction of justice in the death last week of a 19-year-old man, investigators said Monday.

Dexter Byrd was fatally shot in the abdomen last Tuesday night while standing in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Range Lane in Cahokia. Several other people were standing nearby when the shooting took place, police said, and video surveillance captured the moment.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, were charged with murder in St. Clair County Circuit Court. They are each being held on $1 million bond. Jamya A. Moore, 19, was charged with obstructing justice and destroying evidence. She is being held on $25,000 bond.

Cahokia police Capt. Dennis Pluth said investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation for a drive-by shooting in February 2019 in which two people suffered injuries in Cahokia Park.

Investigators believe that Harvey and Alexander were in the vehicle that drove by when shots were fired at Byrd. Police would not elaborate as to how Moore attempted to destroy evidence.

All of the suspects knew Byrd, police said.

