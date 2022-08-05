Three charged in deadly double shooting in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Three people were charged Thursday in a double shooting a day earlier that killed a man and left another in critical condition in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Tahiem K. Davis, 23, of the 11900 block of El Sabado Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County, Alexis C. Greene, 21, and her brother Anton C. Greene, 19, both of the 8300 block of Red Fir Drive in Berkeley, were all charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Police said Tijean Bow was fatally shot about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Halls Ferry Road. According to charges, Alexis Greene drove her brother and Davis from St. Louis County into St. Louis, following a vehicle in which Bow was riding.

The driver, police said, didn't know he was being followed. When Bow's vehicle stopped at a red light, charges said, Alexis Greene stopped and her brother and Davis got out and fired "a barrage of shots" at the vehicle they'd been following before fleeing the scene.

Bow, whose age wasn't available, died at a hospital. His driver was critically wounded.

St. Louis County police stopped the trio's vehicle and arrested them, charges said. Anton Greene told police his sister rented the vehicle from Enterprise, which detectives confirmed. Inside the vehicle, police recovered Alexis Greene's mail and Davis' ID card, charges said. Police also found two pistols and rifle rounds, some of which matched casings found at the shooting scene.

A judge ordered Davis and the Greene siblings held without bail.