Three charged in deadly home invasion in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three St. Louis-area men are facing charges in what authorities have described as a justified killing in January during a home invasion in Glasgow Village.

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed felony murder and other charges against Marlando M. Perry of Breckenridge Hills and Reginald K. Washington of St. Louis, both 19; and Bryan K. Zukeran Jr., 20 of Florissant, in a fatal shooting resulting from a home invasion Jan. 11 in the Glasgow Village area of St. Louis County.

Their alleged accomplice, Shabria Furlow, 23, was killed during the alleged burglary in the 300 block of Lancashire Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

The man who killed Furlow shot her in self-defense during an attempted home invasion about 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Furlow of Bridgeton was among four who tried rob an acquaintance who had been visiting the home on Lancashire.

Two of the three men with Furlow had guns, authorities said. Charges said shots were fired into the home and that surveillance video showed gunmen running away after the shooting. Court documents said police found "messages discussing burglarizing the residence" and phone records placing Washington and Zukeran at the crime scene. Police said Perry discussed the break-in in messages with Washington and Zukeran and was present "at the time the incident occurred."

After the shooting, detectives questioned the man who killed Furlow, police said. He was cooperative.

Under Missouri’s self-defense law, known as the Castle Doctrine, people who encounter an intruder in their homes are given more leeway in using deadly force.

Furlow, who went by the nickname Bria, lived in the 3900 block of Brittany Circle Drive in Bridgeton. A relative told the Post-Dispatch in January that she had two children.

Bail for each of the three defendants was set at $500,000 cash-only.

