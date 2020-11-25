 Skip to main content
Three charged in home invasion death in Collinsville
suspects

Adisa Smith, George Lacey and Demandrell Davis have each been charged in the homicide of Darian A. Woods, who was found dead after a home invasion on Nov. 19, 2020. Images courtesy of the Collinsville Police Department

COLLINSVILLE — Three men were charged this week after a 23-year-old man was killed during a home invasion in Collinsville, authorities said.

Two of the suspects are in custody and a third is still at large. 

Police found Darian A. Woods, 23, dead of a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 100 block of Crandall Street last Thursday after someone called 911.

Adisa Smith, 27, Demandrell Davis, 40, and George Lacey, 25, have each been charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with first-degree murder, according to a statement Wednesday by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. The three have also been charged with armed robbery and home invasion.

Lacey, who was still being sought by authorities, faces one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. All of the men are from Belleville.

Sports