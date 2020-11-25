Three charged in home invasion death in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — Three men were charged this week after a 23-year-old man was killed during a home invasion in Collinsville, authorities said.

Two of the suspects are in custody and a third is still at large.

Police found Darian A. Woods, 23, dead of a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 100 block of Crandall Street last Thursday after someone called 911.

Adisa Smith, 27, Demandrell Davis, 40, and George Lacey, 25, have each been charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with first-degree murder, according to a statement Wednesday by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. The three have also been charged with armed robbery and home invasion.

Lacey, who was still being sought by authorities, faces one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. All of the men are from Belleville.

