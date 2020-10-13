 Skip to main content
Three charged in Madison County for weekend killing in downtown Alton
Three charged in Madison County for weekend killing in downtown Alton

Charleton Merchant and Aareon Vaughn

Aareon Vaughn, left, and Charleton K. Merchant, both 27, were charged with murder in a killing last weekend in downtown Alton. 

 Via CollageMaker

ALTON — Three people were charged Tuesday in the weekend killing of an Alton man, police say. 

Charleton K. Merchant and Aareon Vaughn, both 27, were charged with murder, mob action and aggravated battery. 

Merchant faces four murder charges, all in connection with the weekend shooting, along with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Vaughn faces two murder charges. 

Police say both men were given various murder charges due to different theories they’ve investigated for how Hicks was killed. 

A woman, Terrea Gates, 30, is also charged with obstructing justice for hiding a 9mm gun, police say.

The victim, 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks, was shot shortly after midnight Sunday in the 300 block of State Street in downtown Alton, and he died at a hospital.

All three suspects were arrested and being held at Alton's police department.

 

 

