Three charged with throwing fireworks at officers during protests

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three people were arrested on charges that they assaulted police officers during protests by throwing fireworks at them, police said Monday.

The three were each charged with second-degree attempted assault.

Tristen Bartlett, 24, Ruwaida Foaad Sabar Alrammahi, 21, and Michael Aron, 21, were arrested Sunday.

Bartlett, of St. Louis, threw a firework out of a car window at a police officer Sunday night who was attempting to make an arrest near the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights, St. Louis County police said in a release. Bartlett later admitted to trying to hit the officer with the firework, police said.

Alrammahi, also of St. Louis, is accused of the same offense Sunday near the Galleria. It wasn't clear if Alrammahi and Bartlett were acting together or separately.

Aron, from Ferguson, threw a firework at an officer working during protests in Ferguson Sunday night, according to police. Three people at the scene witnessed Aron throw the firework, police said.

Online court records do not indicate whether Bartlett, Alrammahi and Aron have attorneys to speak on their behalf.

