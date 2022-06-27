Three dead after car slams into tree, catches fire in Florissant

Three people died in a fiery car crash in Florissant early Monday.

The car crashed into a tree in the 100 block of South New Florissant Road, and the vehicle burst into flames about 1:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

A fourth person in the car was rushed to a hospital.

Police have not released any details about the people in the car, including the age or gender of each victim.

Florissant police Officer Steve Michael, a department spokesman, said crash investigators were still at the scene after sunup Monday. The road is closed between Washington Street and West St. Anthony Lane while police gather evidence.

The tree is in the front yard of a home at 120 South New Florissant Road. The street is a four-lane road, near where South New Florissant Road turns into North New Florissant Road. The scene is close to the Florissant Valley branch of the St. Louis County Library.

Check back for updates.

