FRANKLIN COUNTY — Three people from Aurora, Ill., are dead after a traffic accident late Friday night on westbound Interstate 44 in Franklin County.
Just before midnight, a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia hit the left side rear bumper of a 2004 Mitsubishi Montero, causing the Montero to overturn, ejecting all three occupants, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Ignacio Castro-Perez, 73, and Maria Mendoza, 73, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant of SUV, Martha Rabadan, 55, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, where she was pronounced dead.
The truck driver, 28-year-old Jujhar Singh of Elk Grove, Calif., was not among those injured, according to the traffic crash report.