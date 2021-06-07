Three dead, at least 16 wounded in weekend St. Louis metro shootings

ST. LOUIS — Two people were fatally shot in St. Louis city and one in St. Louis County over the weekend. In addition, at least 16 people were injured in shootings in the city between Friday night and early Monday.
Among those shot were eight teenagers, including one who died. Four of the injured teens were shot while standing outside a Hooters restaurant in downtown St. Louis.
The violence came on Wear Orange Weekend, a national event to honor survivors and victims of gun violence.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said on Twitter: "Gun violence is not just a crisis; it’s an epidemic, and we need a public health approach to solve it."
My heart aches for the parents of the children and teenagers shot over #WearOrange Weekend, a time when we work to address the terrible cost of gun violence in our country.— Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) June 7, 2021
The fatal shootings involved a teenage boy who was shot in the chest about 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Tucker Avenue; a man shot several times in the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant Street before 7 p.m. Sunday; and a man in the Glasgow Village of north St. Louis County found dead in a driveway about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of MacDougall Drive.
Their names have not been released.
The two weekend homicides in St. Louis bring to 81 the number of killings in the city so far this year. At the same time last year, there were 78.
At least 16 other people were injured in St. Louis shootings since Friday night. Those include:
A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Courtois Street. Police said the man was with a group of people when they saw a green beam from a firearm flashing on them. He saw a black silhouette near the beam, and the gunman fired several rounds at the group. Police had no suspects.
A man, 31, and woman, 32, were shot in the first block of O'Fallon Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the victims saw men armed with rifles firing shots at their vehicle. Police had no suspects.
Two teenagers were shot in the 1200 block of Blumeyer Street about 2 p.m. Saturday. The boys were 17 and 18 years old. Police said the 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg while riding a scooter. A boy with him, 14, was unhurt. Two other teens saw the suspects and went inside. When they closed the door, they heard gunshots and an 18-year-old was hit in the leg. He returned fire, police said. The two teens were stable at a hospital, police said.
A 39-year-old man was shot near Michigan Avenue and Dakota Street about 5:50 p.m. Saturday. He told police he was at Mt. Pleasant Park when another man came up to him to talk. He said he brushed off the man and walked away, and the man shot him.
Two women were shot in a drive-by shooting in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. One woman, 22, was critically injured. The other, 30, was stable, police said.
Four teens outside Hooters restaurant on North Seventh Street were shot by three men with assault rifles about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The victims were congregating outside when the gunmen opened fire. The victims are a 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men. They were dropped off at a hospital before police were notified. They were stable.
Also about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the back in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. He told police he was walking north on Goodfellow when someone in a red pickup truck shot him. He was stable, police said.
A 36-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane about 4 a.m. Sunday. He told police he was shot by someone in a white sedan. The victim was stable.
A man was injured in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue after being shot in the arm about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
And just before 3 a.m. Monday, a man was injured after being shot in the leg in the 3700 block of Bates Street.