Three dead, at least 16 wounded in weekend St. Louis metro shootings

At least 16 other people were injured in St. Louis shootings since Friday night. Those include:

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Courtois Street. Police said the man was with a group of people when they saw a green beam from a firearm flashing on them. He saw a black silhouette near the beam, and the gunman fired several rounds at the group. Police had no suspects.

A man, 31, and woman, 32, were shot in the first block of O'Fallon Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the victims saw men armed with rifles firing shots at their vehicle. Police had no suspects.

Two teenagers were shot in the 1200 block of Blumeyer Street about 2 p.m. Saturday. The boys were 17 and 18 years old. Police said the 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg while riding a scooter. A boy with him, 14, was unhurt. Two other teens saw the suspects and went inside. When they closed the door, they heard gunshots and an 18-year-old was hit in the leg. He returned fire, police said. The two teens were stable at a hospital, police said.

A 39-year-old man was shot near Michigan Avenue and Dakota Street about 5:50 p.m. Saturday. He told police he was at Mt. Pleasant Park when another man came up to him to talk. He said he brushed off the man and walked away, and the man shot him.