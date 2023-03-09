LINCOLN COUNTY — A man fatally shot two people, then himself, Wednesday night in a family dispute in Lincoln County, authorities said.

The triple shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2500 block of Highway W near Foley. Deputies found two men and a woman inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell's office said the gunman was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His two victims died at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the three people but said they were adults.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher that the gunman shot his father. The caller didn't mention another victim.

Harrell has not confirmed the victims' relationship to the gunman.