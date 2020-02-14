Four dead in head-on crash on Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis

UPDATED at 3 p.m Friday with information on a fourth death.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pickup truck crossed a grassy median on Highway 40 and veered into oncoming traffic Friday, killing four people and injuring three others, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Highway N and Exit 4A.

The eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with two passenger cars head-on, including a minivan. All four occupants of the minivan—two adults and two children— were killed, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol. Two died at the scene and two died at a hospital.

The driver of the pickup suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Thompson said. Two people in the other passenger car suffered no serious injuries, he added.

Thompson said he had no information about the gender or age of the victims or which vehicles they were in. He estimated the two children were in their early teens. He said he didn't know if the four people in the minivan were related.