 Skip to main content
Three dead in I-44 crash
0 comments

Three dead in I-44 crash

{{featured_button_text}}

CRAWFORD COUNTY — A four-vehicle crash killed three residents of Wisconsin on I-44 Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a U-Haul Ford 650 truck being driven by 69-year-old Alan R. Bates of Lake Worth, Florida, developed a physical problem, causing Bates to lose control of the truck.

He sideswiped one minivan and then crossed the median, colliding head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 23-year-old Frank L. Handley of Janesville, Wisconsin. The truck then hit a Ford Transit Van being driven by Michael W. Semmens of Genoa, Illinois.

Handley and his passengers, Eve A. King, 22, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ronald King, 19, of Beloit, Wisconsin, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Semmens was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred a little before 5 p.m.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Keeping your pet safe during high temperatures

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports