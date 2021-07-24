Three dead in I-44 crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY — A four-vehicle crash killed three residents of Wisconsin on I-44 Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a U-Haul Ford 650 truck being driven by 69-year-old Alan R. Bates of Lake Worth, Florida, developed a physical problem, causing Bates to lose control of the truck.
He sideswiped one minivan and then crossed the median, colliding head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 23-year-old Frank L. Handley of Janesville, Wisconsin. The truck then hit a Ford Transit Van being driven by Michael W. Semmens of Genoa, Illinois.
Handley and his passengers, Eve A. King, 22, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ronald King, 19, of Beloit, Wisconsin, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Semmens was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The crash occurred a little before 5 p.m.
Daniel Neman
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
