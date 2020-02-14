Three dead, one critical in head-on crash on Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis

UPDATED at 1:15 p.m. Friday with patrol correcting number of dead
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pickup truck crossed a grassy median of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and drove into oncoming traffic Friday, killing three people and injuring four others, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on westbound Highway 40, near Highway N and Exit 4A.
The eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with two passenger cars head-on, including a minivan carrying two adults and two juveniles, police said. At least one child in the minivan is among the dead; the other juvenile was critically hurt, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the patrol.
The driver of the pickup that caused the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries, Thompson said. Two people in the other passenger car had no serious injuries.
Two people died at the scene. Thompson said the patrol initially told reporters incorrectly that four people had died, based on what a nurse had told investigators. The patrol soon corrected the death count to three. He said the fourth person was revived and flown to another hospital in critical condition.
Thompson said he had no information about the gender or age of the victims or which vehicles they were in. He estimated the juveniles were in their early teens. He said he didn't know if the four people in the minivan were related.
The highway there has cable barriers running along the median designed to protect against crossover crashes. Thompson said the cable barrier was intact at the crash site; the pickup apparently breached the barrier by rolling over it in the crash, he said.
"A white eastbound pickup crossed through the median cable barriers and entered the westbound lane," Thompson said. "It looks like the pickup rolled over the median and rolled over the cable barrier."
Lake Saint Louis police said the crash has closed both of the westbound lanes of the highway from Winghaven Boulevard to Lake Saint Louis Boulevard. Police said they don’t know when the highway will reopen. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Winghaven.