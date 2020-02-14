Three dead, one critical in head-on crash on Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis

UPDATED at 1:15 p.m. Friday with patrol correcting number of dead

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pickup truck crossed a grassy median of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and drove into oncoming traffic Friday, killing three people and injuring four others, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on westbound Highway 40, near Highway N and Exit 4A.

The eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with two passenger cars head-on, including a minivan carrying two adults and two juveniles, police said. At least one child in the minivan is among the dead; the other juvenile was critically hurt, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the patrol.

The driver of the pickup that caused the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries, Thompson said. Two people in the other passenger car had no serious injuries.

Two people died at the scene. Thompson said the patrol initially told reporters incorrectly that four people had died, based on what a nurse had told investigators. The patrol soon corrected the death count to three. He said the fourth person was revived and flown to another hospital in critical condition.