Three employees of Chesterfield geospatial company identified as plane crash victims

ST. LOUIS — Authorities last week confirmed that three employees of a Chesterfield-based geographical mapping company died in a plane crash in rural Wisconsin.
The three men were employees of Surdex Corp. and were flying in the company's twin-engine plane when it crashed about 9 a.m. Sept. 28 in a marsh near Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
Last week the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Joseph Johnson, 28, of Jacksonville, Florida, along with Mike Dickens, 28, and Dominik Faciano, 23, both of St. Louis County.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Surdex Corp., which uses airplanes to get detailed aerial photographs and mapping images, released a statement Oct. 4 in response to the deaths.
The company plane "encountered an irrecoverable emergency," according to the statement from Surdex President Ronald Hoffman.
"As we return to full flight operations, we will continue our work with heavy hearts but no less dedication to safety and service for the industries that rely upon us," the statement reads.
All three men killed were hired at Surdex within the last year.
Johnson was working as a survey pilot and multiengine instructor for the company at the time of his death, according to his obituary. He flew over 1,200 hours in 41 states in his aviation career and earned a degree in jazz guitar performance at Western Connecticut State University, according to the obituary.
Dickens' LinkedIn page says he was hired by Surdex in March 2020 and worked as a sensor operator and lidar technician.
Faciano graduated from the University of Southern Illinois Carbondale's aviation program in May, the Southern Illinoisan reported.
“It’s a terrible loss to us,” Mike Burgener, interim director of SIU’s School of Aviation, told the paper. “He was a very well-liked member of our family."
Faciano's social media listed him as a pilot and operator for Surdex at the time of his death.