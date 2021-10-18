Three employees of Chesterfield geospatial company identified as plane crash victims

ST. LOUIS — Authorities last week confirmed that three employees of a Chesterfield-based geographical mapping company died in a plane crash in rural Wisconsin.

The three men were employees of Surdex Corp. and were flying in the company's twin-engine plane when it crashed about 9 a.m. Sept. 28 in a marsh near Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

Last week the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Joseph Johnson, 28, of Jacksonville, Florida, along with Mike Dickens, 28, and Dominik Faciano, 23, both of St. Louis County.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Surdex Corp., which uses airplanes to get detailed aerial photographs and mapping images, released a statement Oct. 4 in response to the deaths.

The company plane "encountered an irrecoverable emergency," according to the statement from Surdex President Ronald Hoffman.

"As we return to full flight operations, we will continue our work with heavy hearts but no less dedication to safety and service for the industries that rely upon us," the statement reads.

All three men killed were hired at Surdex within the last year.