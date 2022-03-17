Three from Missouri get probation for role in Capitol insurrection

Three men from the Springfield, Missouri, area and a woman from Alabama were sentenced Thursday to probation for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Zachary Hayes Martin, 45, and Kari Dawn Kelley, 41, were sentenced to three years of probation, and brothers Stephen Brian Quick and Michael Aaron Quick, 44, received two years of probation.

Martin and the Quicks also were fined $1,000 and ordered to complete 60 hours of community service. Martin, Kelley and Michael Quick will have to undergo a mental health assessment and treatment, as necessary.

All four pleaded guilty Dec. 23 to one misdemeanor charge of demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol and each agreed to pay $500 toward the more than $1 million in damage caused by rioters.

Prosecutors asked for jail time for Kelley and Martin and house arrest for the Quicks in a hearing held via videoconference Friday, and defense lawyers asked for probation.

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich told the lawyers she wouldn't sentence their clients to jail or house arrest, saying she considered probation to have more of a deterrent and rehabilitative effect. Friedrich also said the four had not engaged in any destruction in the building.

The group drove to Washington on Jan. 5, after Kelley created a GoFundMe and raised $130 to rent a van to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally that was pushing false claims of election fraud. On Jan. 6, they entered the Capitol through a broken window on the Senate side, then "paraded" to the House side, prosecutors said, before leaving.

All apologized to Friedrich and said they did not plan on going to the Capitol that day.

"I am just truly sorry and it is just totally embarrassing to be here right now," Martin said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol. That number includes 245 people who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

