Three in custody, one charged after brief police chase in O'Fallon, Mo.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A police chase lasting less than two minutes resulted in one person arrested and two others in custody on Friday night.

O'Fallon police cameras alerted officers to a stolen car on westbound Interstate 70 around 7:45 p.m. The car had just merged onto the interstate from Highway K when an officer pursued the vehicle, said O'Fallon Sgt. Tony Michalka.

He said a traffic stop was issued at 7:57 but the driver instead accelerated to get away The officer continued in pursuit and the car crossed into the far-right lane, striking another vehicle at 7:59.

Elijah Aguilar, 24, of O'Fallon, was charged with tampering first degree, for driving a stolen vehicle; resisting arrest and creating substantial risk to another person and assault second degree. Bail was set at $25,000. Charges for the other two were pending, Michalka said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.