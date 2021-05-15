Three in stable condition after being shot

ST. LOUIS — Three people were in stable condition after being shot late Friday night.

The victims told St. Louis Police they were standing outside in the 2900 block of South Jefferson Avenue just before midnight when they heard loud pops and felt pain.

A 36-year-old female, a 34-year-old male and a 37-year-old male were taken to a hospital. The police are investigating the incident.

The shooting took place on the border between the neighborhoods of Benton Park and Benton Park West.

