Three, including two St. Louis police officers, injured in crash

ST. LOUIS — Two city police officers were taken to a hospital early Saturday after their car was struck by a speeding vehicle that ran a red light, police said. The driver of the speeding vehicle was critically injured.

It happened about 4:25 a.m. at North Vandeventer Avenue and Olive Street, the boundary of the Central West End and Grand Center neighborhoods. The vehicle was speeding with its headlights off when it struck the police car. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.