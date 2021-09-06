Three injured in crowded shooting near Citygarden park in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman and two men in their early 20s were shot and injured early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting call in the 800 block of Market Street near Citygarden Sculpture Park just after 2 a.m. and found a "hostile" crowd of more than 100 people there, causing officers to radio for aid.

A 20-year-old woman and two men ages 21 and 23 were taken to an area hospital. The woman was listed as being in critical condition.

According to investigators, the victims and others were standing around their vehicles on Market Street between 8th and 9th streets when they heard gunshots emanating from within Citygarden, and ducked down.

While police were on scene, a 22-year-old man refused to get behind the police crime scene tape and became physically aggressive and interfered with the investigation, according to police. He was taken to the ground by police and friends, but was released at the scene and issued a summons.

Editor's note: The time given for the incident has been corrected.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.