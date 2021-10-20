 Skip to main content
Three injured in north St. Louis crash
Three injured in north St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood. 

Police were called to the crash about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Florissant and Thrush avenues near Bellefontaine Cemetery, according to St. Louis police. 

Police originally reported Wednesday morning that one person was dead at the scene, but later stated that no one was killed. 

 

