Three injured in shooting on I-270 in north St. Louis County

HAZELWOOD — Two men and one woman were shot Friday while traveling on westbound Interstate 270 near Lindbergh Boulevard, police said.

The three victims were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Hazelwood police.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. when two people in another car shot into a gold Buick carrying the three victims. The suspects' vehicle is believed to be either a black Ford Edge or Ford Explorer, police said.

The shooting is thought to be unrelated to the Dec. 13 shooting along the same stretch of highway that killed 20-year-old Marvin Lindoren Davis, police said.

Westbound I-270 at Lindbergh was closed for about an hour and a half Friday during the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000.

