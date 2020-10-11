Three killed in shootings over six hours overnight

ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed in shootings from 11 p.m. Saturday to about 5 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis police reported.

In four other shootings, seven people were injured, officers said.

The first shooting was slightly after 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of California Avenue, where a male victim was found outside. Police said the incident was a homicide. The shooting was in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Just after midnight, residents of a home in the 6300 block of Amelia Avenue called police to say that shots had been fired into the building. A victim of the shooting later went to a hospital, officers said. This incident was in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

The second shooting was at 1:44 a.m. at Minnesota Avenue and Osage Street, where a male victim was found injured, officers said. The shooting was in the Dutchtown neighborhood.