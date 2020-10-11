Three killed in shootings over six hours overnight

ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed in shootings from 11 p.m. Saturday to about 5 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis police reported.
In four other shootings, seven people were injured, officers said.
The first shooting was slightly after 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of California Avenue, where a male victim was found outside. Police said the incident was a homicide. The shooting was in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Just after midnight, residents of a home in the 6300 block of Amelia Avenue called police to say that shots had been fired into the building. A victim of the shooting later went to a hospital, officers said. This incident was in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.
The second shooting was at 1:44 a.m. at Minnesota Avenue and Osage Street, where a male victim was found injured, officers said. The shooting was in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Two men who arrived at a hospital in a car with gunshot wounds said they were shot near Seventh and Market in downtown about 1:53 a.m., officers said. One had been shot in the leg; the other in the back.
A shooting in the 300 block of Walsh injured three men: A 35-year-old shot in the face, a 27-year-old shot in the left forearm and a 32-year-old whose wound was not described, officers said. The shooting happened at 2:12 a.m. It also happened in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
At 4:41 a.m., a male victim was found dead at Granville Place and Minerva Avenue, officers said. The shooting was in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
At 5:11 a.m., a male victim was found shot in the stomach in the 3400 block of Winnebago Street, officers said. He died at a local hospital. The shooting was in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
Police released few details about the incidents Sunday morning.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.