Three teens charged in connection with St. Clair Square shooting

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Three men have been charged in connection to a shooting Thursday afternoon inside St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.

St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric announced the charges on Friday in connection with the incident, which left one person wounded and sparked panic for employees and customers at the shopping center near North Illinois Street and Interstate 64. The mall was closed for the night as police from throughout the area converged on the site.

Fairview Heights police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Two people were detained shortly after the shooting, and police later said a third person was being sought. One person was wounded and eventually airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. An update on that person's condition was not available.

Jeremiah T. Handy, 18, of East St. Louis has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner's ID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice. He was in custody as of Friday afternoon, with bail set at $150,000, Gomric's statement on the incident said.

Ronnie K. Edmonds, 18, of Cahokia has been charged with obstructing justice, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with requisite firearm owner's ID card. All three are felony charges. He was in custody as of Friday afternoon, with bail set at $75,000.

Andre Gillespie, 19, of East St. Louis has been charged with two felonies: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner's ID card. He also was in custody as of Friday afternoon, with bail set at $40,000.

Each suspect faces at least one charge that is not eligible for probation, Gomric's statement said, noting that "violent acts like this which put innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm will not be tolerated."

St. Clair Square is a two-level mall that lists at least 70 stores, restaurants and kiosks in the main building. It is owned by Tennessee-based CBL Properties. Many stores had resumed normal hours on Friday.