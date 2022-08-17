 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three men shot in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three men were shot, one critically injured, in the Dutchtown neighborhood early Wednesday.

St. Louis police said the critically wounded man was not expected to survive.

The triple shooting was about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of South Grand Boulevard.

The men were in their 20s or 30s, police said.

One was shot in the leg. One was shot in the hand. And one was shot in the head.

Police didn't provide details on what led to the shooting. Police also didn't say if they had any suspects.

