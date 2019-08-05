Updated at 9:45 a.m. with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS • Three men were shot in a little more than 90 minutes overnight Sunday and into early Monday, St. Louis police said.
The first victim was shot in the leg in the 4600 block of S. Compton Avenue at 11:45 p.m. That man was conscious and breathing, police said. Five minutes later, police got called to another shooting, this time at 14th and Spruce streets downtown.
That man was taken to a hospital by private car. He was listed as being in critical condition but stable. Two 25-year-old men were taken into custody with help from MetroLink security, police said.
Then, at 1:22 a.m, police got called to the 1400 block of Cochran Place for another man shot. Police found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives are investigating.