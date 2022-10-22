Three men shot just north of Mizzou campus Friday night

COLUMBIA — Three men were shot Friday night a few blocks north of the University of Missouri campus, according to police.

The shooting wasn't connected to this weekend's homecoming celebrations, said university spokesman Christian Basi. There were no official homecoming events happening at the time of the shooting, around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hitt and Locust.

Columbia police officers provided first aid to one of the victims until emergency responders were able to transport him to a local hospital, and the two other victims had already gone to a local hospital.

The university sent out an alert through its emergency notification system because the shooting happened not far from campus, Basi said. The campus was operating normally as of noon Saturday ahead of a 3 p.m. football game, according to the university's emergency information website. The homecoming parade proceeded as usual Saturday morning.

Police were investigating the shooting and didn't have any information to share on suspects.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted Columbia police.