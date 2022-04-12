 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three men shot, one fatally, in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three men were shot, one fatally, in the Marine Villa neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Keokuk Street and Missouri Avenue just before 7 p.m. 

One man had been shot in the head and was not breathing when police arrived. Two others were driven to a hospital, one who had been shot in the stomach, and another who had been shot in the leg, police said. Both were conscious upon arrival at a hospital, but no updates were available on their condition.

The city's homicide division was investigating the shootings.

