Three men shot, one fatally, in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three men were shot, one fatally, in the Marine Villa neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Keokuk Street and Missouri Avenue just before 7 p.m.
One man had been shot in the head and was not breathing when police arrived. Two others were driven to a hospital, one who had been shot in the stomach, and another who had been shot in the leg, police said. Both were conscious upon arrival at a hospital, but no updates were available on their condition.
The city's homicide division was investigating the shootings.