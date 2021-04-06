Three men shot to death in one hour in St. Louis, woman found dead under metal sheet

ST. LOUIS — Three men were shot to death over the span of an hour in St. Louis on Monday and the body of a fourth person was discovered about the same time.
The events began about 1:45 p.m. when officers found a woman's body underneath a sheet of metal in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. Police aren't sure how she died. Authorities said they think she's an adult, but she hasn't been identified yet.
Her death is being handled as a "suspicious sudden death," pending results of an autopsy performed by the St. Louis medical examiner, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said.
About 20 minutes later two men were fatally shot on the city's border with Jennings.
Police were called about a shooting at Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue. One of the victims, Joseph Williams, was inside a bullet-riddled car that crashed into a pole near the 9100 block of Northcrest Lane in the city. Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The other victim, Mykal Taylor, was found dead in front of a home in the 1800 block of Coleridge Drive in Jennings, about 300 feet from the car.
Taylor, 20, lived in the 9600 block of Queensbury Lane in unincorporated north St. Louis County. Williams was 17 and lived in the 100 block of Fermo Avenue in Ferguson. Investigators have not provided a motive in the shooting.
About a half-hour later a man was found dead in a separate shooting in the 4600 block of Gravois Avenue.
Police identified the victim as William Cooper, 30, of the 3800 block of Eiler Street. He was fatally shot in the torso and was found next to a car.
Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a motor vehicle.
Detectives are seeking charges in the case. The Post-Dispatch is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been charged.
Three people in the car with Cooper were not injured. They were a woman, 21, a man, 22, and a boy, 14.
