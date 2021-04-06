Three men shot to death in one hour in St. Louis, woman found dead under metal sheet

ST. LOUIS — Three men were shot to death over the span of an hour in St. Louis on Monday and the body of a fourth person was discovered about the same time.

The events began about 1:45 p.m. when officers found a woman's body underneath a sheet of metal in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. Police aren't sure how she died. Authorities said they think she's an adult, but she hasn't been identified yet.

Her death is being handled as a "suspicious sudden death," pending results of an autopsy performed by the St. Louis medical examiner, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said.

About 20 minutes later two men were fatally shot on the city's border with Jennings.

Police were called about a shooting at Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue. One of the victims, Joseph Williams, was inside a bullet-riddled car that crashed into a pole near the 9100 block of Northcrest Lane in the city. Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other victim, Mykal Taylor, was found dead in front of a home in the 1800 block of Coleridge Drive in Jennings, about 300 feet from the car.