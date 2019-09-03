Updated at 3:30 p.m. with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS • Police on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot in May in north St. Louis as Tieryn Maurice Dilworth, 19, of the 300 block of Impala Lane in Hazelwood.
On the morning of May 25 police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They found Dilworth in a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. Dilworth was declared dead at the scene.
The car Dilworth was riding in collided with another vehicle after the shooting, police said.
Police said they withheld Dilworth's identity until now at the request of the family. Police typically identify victims after next of kin have been notified. Police did not say why the family asked for Dilworth's identity to be withheld, but said his identity is being released now because it is difficult to get tips from the public without releasing his name. Dilworth's family is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Homicide detectives are still investigating and police have not issued warrants for a suspect in this case. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.