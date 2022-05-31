Three more charged in killing of O'Fallon, Illinois, restaurant worker

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Three more people have been charged in connection to the killing of an employee at an O'Fallon, Illinois, restaurant last month, authorities said.

Four people now have been charged in the May 22 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Ivan J. Marshall in the parking lot behind Bella Milano, at 455 Regency Park in O'Fallon, police said. Marshall worked at the restaurant, and police said Tuesday that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Last week, a Cahokia Heights woman, Nautica Young, 18, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. Bail was set for her at $1.5 million, St. Clair County court documents indicate.

On Tuesday, O'Fallon police said that three others had been charged. They are:

Nathan T. Smith, 17, of Collinsville, who has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder. Bail has been set at $2 million.

Darrayvia D. Crump, 18, of Cahokia Heights, who has been charged with first-degree murder. Bail for Crump has been set at $1.5 million.

Nina M. Smith, 38, of Collinsville, who has been charged with obstruction of justice/destroying evidence and aiding a fugitive. Her bail was set at $90,000.

Nathan T. Smith was being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center, while the others were in custody on Tuesday at the St. Clair County Jail, O'Fallon police said.

An additional juvenile also was arrested, police said, and was being held on unrelated charges.

Marshall was found on the restaurant parking lot around 10 p.m., an hour after the business had closed. Marshall had been shot in the chest and died at a hospital, police said.

The shooting was investigated by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and O'Fallon police.