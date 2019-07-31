ST. LOUIS • Police arrested three people after a teen barricaded himself inside a home in north St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood, police said on Wednesday. The boy has not been identified.
Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a burglar in the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue, police said. When police arrived, two teenage girls came out of the home and told police the boy had held them against their will at gunpoint, officials said.
The suspect, who police said is 17 but multiple family members said is 16, ignored commands from police to exit the house and barricaded himself inside, police said. Three more people inside the home were able to get out, police said.
Crisis negotiators and SWAT responded to the scene.
Investigators said they did not believe the break-in was random, and called it a domestic incident.
While the suspect was still barricaded inside but after all of the victims had exited the house, a 41-year-old woman at the scene punched one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, in the face several times, police said. The woman was arrested.
Police also arrested a 34-year-old man who had moved closer to the home where the suspect was barricaded along with a crowd of people and ignored police orders to back away, police said.
After negotiations with the teenage suspect inside the home failed, the SWAT team moved in and took him into custody at about 12:30 p.m., police said. The suspect refused medical treatment, police said. One officer sustained a wrist injury.